Qualcomm: faster wire and wireless charging coming 2019

There’s a lot going on at the 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong. Qualcomm is bringing a lot of new and exciting things to the table, and guest speakers, like OnePlus, talk about thrilling stuff. We’ve heard that OnePlus could be the first one with a 5G phone on the market. We have also heard that next year our smartphones could have faster wired and wireless charging technologies embedded.

According to a recent report, Qualcomm said that the company was improving on its QuickCharge 4.0 technology. QC4’s charging capabilities could very well be raised next year from 18W to 32W over the cable, and from 12W to 15W level while employing wireless charging. This is a direct hint that the upcoming Snapdragon 855 or the Snapdragon 865 (or whatever their new names will be) will support 32W fast charge.

While different manufacturers have their own fast charging tech (VOOC, Dash, SuperCharge, etc.), Qualcomm is keeping up with the competition by advancing to Triple Charge technology. This could mean significantly increasing the charging current via cables to almost double at 32W from 18W, and upgrading wireless charging to the 15W level.