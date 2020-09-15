At its Time Flies event today, Apple has announced a new feature for its Watch that lets you pair your iPhone to multiple Apple Watches. For instance, if your kid doesn’t have an iPhone, they can still use an Apple Watch. It will be paired to your (the parent’s) iPhone. The new feature is called Family Setup. It lets one iPhone to pair with various Apple Watches for those families that have kids without an iPhone. It will let you track the location as well as movement of your kids.

The kids can create a Memoji for their specific Watch. Further, there is a School Time Mode that helps kids stay focused where they have options for do not disturb. Plus, teachers and parents can see a distinctive color that allows them to see when a child is in DND. It will be made available in various regions and carriers. Notably, you need an Apple Watch Cellular edition for Family Setup to work.

Family Setup makes it possible for the entire family to benefit from the important health and safety features of Apple Watch, like Emergency SOS, while Maps, Siri, Alarms, and more.With Family Setup, family members without iPhone can take advantage of the many features and apps on Apple Watch, from making and receiving phone and FaceTime audio calls, to sending and receiving messages and emails. A family member’s location can be shared with their guardian through the Find People app on Apple Watch

“For family members who do not have an iPhone, Apple Watch offers a remarkable set of features that can help them keep in touch with loved ones, be more active, and stay safe,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “With Family Setup, we’re thrilled to extend these features to the entire family, so everyone can gain more independence and live a healthier life.”