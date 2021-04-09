Apple is going to launch new wireless earbuds -tentatively called the AirPods 3 – in the fourth quarter of 2021, as per TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who previously predicted a debut in the first half of 2021. Over the past few months, alleged hands-on images and renders have claimed to give us a glimpse of their design, which appears to be have been heavily inspired by the AirPods Pro. While Apple is characteristically mum about its upcoming earbuds, counterfeit AirPods 3 are already being sold out there.

As per videos shared by the leakster DuanRui (@duanrui1205), fake AirPods 3 have already hit the Chinese market, and they appear to be a replica of the those we’ve seen in the leaks so far. It is also possible that the design of the real AirPods 3 may have leaked from the supply chain and was quickly copied and turned into counterfeits even before the real thing is officially launched.

China is arguably the world’s biggest market for making a cheap replica of expensive items, especially electronics. Plus, a majority of Apple products – including AirPods – are assembled by Foxconn in China. Lately, Apple has been moving some share of production to Vietnam, but China remains the manufacturing hub. And this further raises the question – Are the fake AirPods 3 being sold in the Chinese market inspired by the real ones which are yet to be officially launched?

Leaked renders and live images suggest that the AirPods 3 will have a half in-ear design, ensuring a more comfortable and secure in-ear fit. They will also borrow the black touch input area and the pressure-relief vent at the top from the pricier AirPods Pro. More importantly, they are said to offer support for Spatial Audio, a tech that has so far been exclusive to the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. However, Active Noise Cancellation won’t be a part of the package, likely to keep the cost in check.