Facebook recently revealed that it will move hundreds of thousands of employees to permanent remote work status, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg even hinting that half of Facebook’s workforce may work remotely in 10 years from now. But the company also has a cool vision for remote work, one that involves VR and AR, and looks straight out of a sci-fi film.

Andrew Bosworth, head of Facebook’s AR and VR division, has tweeted a short video of the company’s experiment with mixed reality for “supercharging remote work and productivity.” The clip, which is an actual footage, shows the user working on floating displays and interacting with them using gestures such as pinch, zoom, and dragging.

This is real footage using prototype headsets. We're always experimenting with future concepts using different hardware configurations as part of our proof-of-experience process — Boz (@boztank) May 21, 2020

Bosworth notes that the company has been working on technologies that will allow users to ‘switch between real and virtual worlds’. In a subsequent tweet, he mentioned that the footage involved using prototype headsets. While the technology shown in the video is too advanced to even think about arriving in the hands of consumers anytime soon, it definitely is a treat to see what the future will bring to the table.