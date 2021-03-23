Just over a month ago, we came to know that Facebook was working on its own audio chatroom feature that will rival Clubhouse. Now, we have some early leaks showing what Facebook’s take might look like. Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has shared a few screenshots of the upcoming audio chatroom feature, which appears to have been built on top of the Messenger Rooms feature that allows group video calling with up to 50 people and lets you broadcast live on Facebook.

Rooms on Facebook will be divided into three types - Live Audio, Audio, and Video

As per the screenshots – which likely have been pulled after combing through the app’s code – users will see three options when they try to start a Room on Facebook. The first one is Live Audio, and it will allow users to broadcast an audio chat session to listeners that will be open to all users who come across it, just like the Spaces feature on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at what the #Facebook Audio room will look like when it’s not full screen 👀 pic.twitter.com/F6NhPgkveX — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 22, 2021

The second one is simply called Audio, and it will allow users to host an audio chatroom session with only their friends. This is a private audio chatroom and works just the way group video chats with friends come to life using the Rooms feature. The third option is simply called video, which lets you host a group video call with your Facebook friends and contacts.

Facebook will let users choose between hosting a public audio chatroom, or just with friends

Another screenshot shared by Paluzzi shows how an ongoing audio chatroom on Facebook looks when full-screen UI is minimized. Again, this looks a tad similar to what Twitter does with Spaces which shrinks into a thin strip at the bottom, letting you scroll through your Twitter timeline while also listening to the ongoing discussion. But do keep in mind that UI might look a bit different when the feature goes live publicly.

Looking over to the competition, Twitter has opened its Spaces platform for anyone to join. And starting next month, all users (both Android and iOS) will be able to host an audio chatroom session on Spaces. Telegram, on the other hand, has expanded its voice chat feature to channels, offering users something similar to Clubhouse, but with more features in tow.