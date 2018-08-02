Facebook’s order to WhatsApp: Make Money!!

Facebook’s ownership of WhatsApp has been trying to find a way to make more money out the popular messaging app. Now it seems to have found a way that’s not so aggressive and that it might actually work.

The connection between Facebook and WhatsApp will allow users to browse through contents in Facebook as they always have, but it will link business ads directly to the messaging app’s new platform WhatsApp Business. It’s quite simple, users can contact companies directly through this new service and the companies can write back for free, as long as it’s within the next 24 hours. If they don’t answer in that period of time, they’ll have to charge 9 cents per message.

This new messaging feature is almost identical to one found on Facebook’s Messenger. The only negative aspect of this might be that now companies will have your phone number and they can later be texting you with information that you don’t really need.