Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team has launched an app called Tuned to help couples stay up to date with each other. Essentially, it is a social media platform, but only for you and your significant other. Or as Facebook puts it, “a private space for couples.”

In Tuned, users can share stuff on a private scrapbook-style feed that can be populated with photos, notes, cards, voice memos, and other memories. The app’s feed is a daily diary of sorts where couples can tell each other how their mood is using a colourful emotion spectrum disc.

Plus, users can connect their Spotify account and share songs and playlists with each other, aside from making custom stickers and reactions. Facebook’s new couples-only app is free to download, but it is limited to the iOS platform as of now.

Source: Tuned