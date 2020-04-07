Up next
Author
Tags

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team has launched an app called Tuned to help couples stay up to date with each other. Essentially, it is a social media platform, but only for you and your significant other. Or as Facebook puts it, “a private space for couples.”

In Tuned, users can share stuff on a private scrapbook-style feed that can be populated with photos, notes, cards, voice memos, and other memories. The app’s feed is a daily diary of sorts where couples can tell each other how their mood is using a colourful emotion spectrum disc.

Plus, users can connect their Spotify account and share songs and playlists with each other, aside from making custom stickers and reactions. Facebook’s new couples-only app is free to download, but it is limited to the iOS platform as of now.

Source: Tuned

You May Also Like

Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ may be delayed until August

It seems that this year’s Amazon Prime Day won’t take place in July as previous years because of the coronavirus, and we may have to wait until August
Harry Potter at home

Potterheads! J.K. Rowling has launched a ‘Harry Potter at home’ digital hub

Plus, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book is being offered for free in the form of an ebook and audiobook

Google Maps makes it easier to find takeout and delivery restaurants nearby

Tapping on either tag will pull up a list of restaurants that let you order a takeout and joints that will deliver to your doorstep.