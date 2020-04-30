Facebook has today expanded the availability of its data transfer tool for users in the US and Canada, after launching it last year in a limited capacity as part of its open-source Data Transfer Project. It allows users to easily move media such as videos and pictures to Google Photos.

To use Facebook’s new tool, open the Settings page, tap on Your Facebook Information, and then click on Transfer a Copy of Your Photos and Videos. At this stage, you’ll have to enter your Facebook credentials. Once you’ve done that, tap on the Choose Destination dropdown and select Google Photos to transfer your photos and videos.

You’ll have to link your Google account and provide the necessary access to transfer your data. As of now, Google Photos is the only service where you can store your media. However, Facebook has promised to add more options as other companies join the Data Transfer Project.

Source: Facebook