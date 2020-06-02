We all have shared a few social media posts that we came to regret years later, and sometimes, such posts might even jeopardize academic or professional prospects. To get rid of such posts, Facebook has released a new feature called Manage Activity that will let you archive or delete them with ease.

Posts that you delete will remain in the bin for 30 days, during which you can choose to restore it or let it vanish forever. Manage Activity also comes with filters that will let you bring up posts from a particular period or those shared with certain people/groups, making them easier to find and delete.

And in case you don’t have enough time to go through each post while you were in high school or any other phase of your life, you can archive or delete them in bulk as well. Manage Activity will first arrive on the mobile platform, and will soon be available on desktop and Facebook Lite as well.

Source: Facebook Newsroom