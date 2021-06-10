The latest rumor suggests that Facebook is working on a new smartwatch to use across the company’s suite of apps. This wearable is expected to include two cameras and other interesting features.

According to The Verge, Facebook may be working on a new smartwatch. This device hasn’t been confirmed in any way, but information suggests we may get it as soon as next summer. It will feature a display with two cameras that can be separated to take pictures and videos that will then be shared to your social media apps.

It is also believed that the camera on the front of the watch will be mainly used for video calling, while the second camera could record at 1080p. This secondary camera could also include auto-focus, and it would be used primarily to capture your favorite moments while detached from the stainless steel from the watch’s stainless-steel frame. Now, Facebook may not be alone in this project, as it could also be working with other companies to create accessories that would allow you to attach the camera hub to backpacks, according to people who know about this new smartwatch.

“The idea is to encourage owners of the watch to use it in ways that smartphones are used now. It’s part of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to build more consumer devices that circumvent Apple and Google, the two dominant mobile phone platform creators that largely control Facebook’s ability to reach people.”

Now, the real question is how many users will buy this watch? First, let’s remember that Facebook isn’t well known for respecting users’ privacy and data, so it would be complicated for most people to use this watch. Still, Facebook will try to convince people to purchase this smartwatch which would also arrive as a fitness device with a heart rate monitor.

Further, Facebook is also said to be working with wireless carriers in the US to give its smartwatch LTE support, which would allow users to wear this device without having to pair it with a smartphone. It is also said that this watch could arrive in white, black, and gold color options, with aims to “sell volume in the low six figures.”

Source The Verge

Via MacRumors