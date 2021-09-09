The new Ray-Ban Stories have been announced. These smart glasses result from the latest collaboration between Facebook and EssilorLuxottica, which will allow users to capture photos, video, take phone calls, and more.

“Today, we’re excited to launch Ray-Ban Stories: smart glasses that give you a new way to capture photos and video, share your adventures and listen to music or take phone calls — so you can stay present with friends, family and the world around you.”

The Ray-Ban Stories were built in partnership with Facebook and EssilorLuxottica. They will be available in 20 different style combinations. You will be able to get them online and in select retailer stores in the United States and other markets, including Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom, and more.

They feature dual integrated 5MP cameras that will let you share your perspective on life, in a way at least, since other people will be able to see the world “through your eyes.” These cameras will allow the Ray-Ban Stories to take photos and capture up to 30-second videos using the capture button or with the help of Facebook Assistant voice commands for hands-free action. And don’t worry about being caught off guard, as they come with a hard-wired capture LED that will light up anytime you are taking a picture or a video.

In the audio department, we find that the Ray-Ban Stories feature built-in open-ear speakers and a three-microphone audio array that will deliver richer voice and sound transmission for calls and videos.

Ray-Ban Stories will work with the new Facebook View app to help you share your stories and memories with friends and social media followers. The Facebook View app on your iOS and Android device will allow you to import, edit, and share content to your favorite social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

“Ray-Ban Stories are available in 20 variations, in classic Ray-Ban styles — Wayfarer, Wayfarer Large, Round and Meteor — and five colors with a range of lenses including clear, sun, transition and prescription, so you can choose the style that’s right for you.”

Now, if you’re interested in grabbing a pair, get ready to cough up $299. There are several models to choose from, meaning that you will most likely find something that matches your style. In my case, I think I’ll skip until I see them in Aviator style.

If you want to learn more about the new Ray-Ban Stories, you can follow this link and decide if they are worth your time and money.

Source Facebook