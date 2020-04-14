Author
The New Product Experimentation (NPE) team over at Facebook introduced an app called Tuned for couples earlier this month. Facebook’s experimental product division has now released an app called Kit (Keep in Touch) for the Apple Watch.

The app lets users send voices messages and share location data with friends, and all that is just a single tap away. All you have to do is scan a code on the Apple Watch and pick a contact to send a voice message, location, or an emoji. There is also a text-to-speech button if you want to dictate a text message.

It must be noted that using Kit requires a Facebook Messenger account because all communication is routed via the company’s messaging platform. Also, the contacts selection you see on the Apple Watch are those which exist in your Messenger contacts list. The Kit app is now available as a free download on the App Store.

Via: TechCrunch

