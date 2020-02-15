After quietly releasing the Lasso app to take on TikTok, Facebook has now locked Pinterest in its sight. The social media giant has launched a new app called Hobbi that lets users document their hobbies and projects.

The Hobbi app will collect images of a project at various stages to document the progress. Users can then make a highlight video of their project and share with others.

Hobbi will only pull photos from the camera roll or those clicked using the app itself, unlike Pinterest, which lets users save photos from the web and pin them on a virtual board.

Facebook says Hobbi will help users organize the creative process involved in a project. The app is currently available only on the App Store, but there is no information when it will make it to the Android platform.