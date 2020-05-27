Ever come across a video of someone playing a great guitar tune and wondered if you could provide your vocals to create a peppy song? Well, Facebook has launched an app that will let you do just that, and it is called Collab. The app is created by Facebook’s NPE experimental app division, which also launched a group audio calling app called CatchUp earlier this week.

Talking about Collab, you can pick up videos posted on the app and add something from your own side (a sick beat, an electrifying guitar riff, or even whistle a tune) to create a mashup of sorts, something that resembles a new music video by amalgamating ideas of other users. Each collab consists of three videos, one of which HAS to be your own personal contribution.

Once you’re done with your collaborative musical masterpiece, you can publish it on the Collab feed with due credit given to the other two creators, and from there, it can be shared on other platforms such as Instagram and Facebook among others. As of now, Collab is only available on an invite-only basis on iOS, and you can join the waitlist here.

Source: NPE Facebook