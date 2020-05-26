Facebook’s experimental product division, NPE Team, has launched a new app called CatchUp that allows users to make one-on-one or group voice calls. The app does not require a Facebook account to work and pulls up contacts from the local directory on your phone. What’s unique about CatchUp is that it will let you know when a friend or family member is available for a voice call.

“We found that one of the main reasons people don’t call friends and family more frequently is that they don’t know when they are available to talk or are worried they may reach them at an inconvenient time. CatchUp addresses this problem, and even makes group calling as easy as one tap”, Nikki Shah, Product Lead at Facebook, mentioned in a blog post.

Aside from letting others know when you are available for a voice call, CatchUp also offers a one-tap interface to make one-on-one or group voice calls. Facebook is currently testing the new app in the US for a limited time on Android and iOS, but there is no word if, or when, it will be released widely.

Source: NPE