Facebook has long harbored plans of deeper integration and interoperability between all its properties viz. Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp. Instagram recently added a dedicated Messenger button, and earlier this month, a test started allowing some users to see Instagram Stories of people they follow directly on Facebook. Inching further towards its goal, Facebook has today introduced a new tool called Accounts Center that will allow users to cross-share their posts and stories from Facebook to Instagram. The Accounts Center will be added to the settings section of Facebook, Messenger as well as Instagram, and testing begins later this week.

But to make things clear early on, Accounts Center is an opt-in feature, which means you can stay away from it if cross-posting is not what you seek. The Accounts Center will let users control three actions – cross-posting, cross-platform login, and Facebook Pay credential syncing. Facebook is calling these three actions Connected Experiences.

The Accounts Center will also let users sync their username and profile photo across all three apps

Starting with cross-posting, users will be able to automatically share their Facebook stories and posts on Instagram without even switching apps. Facebook is also giving users the flexibility to sync their username and profile pic across the three apps, and changes made in one app will reflect simultaneously across Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. However, users can choose to keep their identities distinct across all three apps by disabling username and profile syncing.

Users will soon be able to automatically carry over their Facebook Pay credentials to Instagram

The second Connected Experience offered by the Facebook Accounts Center is Single Sign On, which allows users to log in across all three apps with a common credential and easily recover passwords. The third one is related to Facebook Pay and it will be enabled later this year for users in the US. It will allow users to enter their payment information only once on Facebook and then use Facebook Pay to do transactions on Instagram as well.

