Facebook has today announced that Messenger Rooms, the company’s own Zoom rival, is now available to users across the globe. The video calling tool, which supports up to 50 participants without any time limit, can be accessed from the Facebook and Messenger mobile apps (for Android and iOS) as well as the Messenger desktop app (Windows and macOS).

There are a lot of privacy-centric features too, such as the ability to lock the room, remove certain people, and specify who can see and join the group video call. Users can send invite links to people who can join even if they don’t have a Facebook account. Facebook is obviously taking a few lessons from Zoom, but the social media giant also has the benefit of a much larger user base.

For added convenience, users can share the video conferencing rooms in News Feed, Groups, and Events on Facebook. The company also plans to let users start a Messenger Rooms group video call from Instagram Direct and WhatsApp too, but there is no word when that will materialize.