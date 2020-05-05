Facebook has launched a new app called Discover that will let users browse any website for free without having to pay for mobile data. Instead, users will be given a daily quota of free data from telecom operators that have partnered with Facebook for the project, which is a part of the Free Basics initiative.

Discover is a mobile web client and Android app, and it enables low-bandwidth browsing, which means users will be limited to consuming only text-based content on a web page. To do so, Facebook routes web traffic through the Discover proxy and temporarily decrypts it to disable video, audio, and other high-bandwidth content.

However, if users want to access the disabled content such as video and audio files on a web page, they can view it by using data for which they paid their respective operators. You don’t need to have a Facebook account for using Discover, and your browsing data won’t be used either for activities like ad-targeting.

Discover is currently being tested in Peru in collaboration with local telecom operators, but Facebook aims to bring it to more regions that include Iraq, Philippines, and Thailand. Users in Peru can access it by visiting 0.discoverapp.com on any mobile web browser or by downloading the app from Google Play Store.

Source: Facebook

