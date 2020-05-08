Back in 2019, Facebook announced a massive redesign of its desktop site, but it has so far been available as an opt-in feature in certain regions only. That changes now, as the redesign, which is being called “The New Facebook” by the social media giant, is now rolling out to all users across the globe.

The design overhaul is major, but Facebook says it is also functionally superior. The biggest update, for me personally, is the arrival of dark mode. And coupled with the new iconography and fresh layout, the desktop site simply looks amazing.

Facebook also touts a faster navigation experience, easier content discovery, and the ability to see the preview of how a group will look on mobile before actually making it live. Here’s you can enable it:

  1. On the Facebook homepage, tap on the down arrow button in the top right corner
  2. Click on the switch to new Facebook option. The page will reload and you’ll see the new design.
  3. If you want to enable the dark mode (which you definitely should), just tap on the down arrow button, and flick the Dark Mode toggle.
