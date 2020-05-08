Back in 2019, Facebook announced a massive redesign of its desktop site, but it has so far been available as an opt-in feature in certain regions only. That changes now, as the redesign, which is being called “The New Facebook” by the social media giant, is now rolling out to all users across the globe.

The design overhaul is major, but Facebook says it is also functionally superior. The biggest update, for me personally, is the arrival of dark mode. And coupled with the new iconography and fresh layout, the desktop site simply looks amazing.

Facebook also touts a faster navigation experience, easier content discovery, and the ability to see the preview of how a group will look on mobile before actually making it live. Here’s you can enable it:

  1. On the Facebook homepage, tap on the down arrow button in the top right corner
  2. Click on the switch to new Facebook option. The page will reload and you’ll see the new design.
  3. If you want to enable the dark mode (which you definitely should), just tap on the down arrow button, and flick the Dark Mode toggle.
You May Also Like

Facebook’s Discover app will let you browse websites without paying for data

Discover is part of Facebook’s Free Basics initiative in countries where internet access is choked by factors like affordability and lack of infrastructure.

Google Meet is gaining roughly 3 million new users each day

Google Meet now has over 100 million users, but it is still way behind Zoom’s 300 million strong user base across the globe.

YouTube brings fact check information panels to the United States

The fact-check panels on YouTube will surface when users enter a query, and not just a random keyword that can pull up any generic video.