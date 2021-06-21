We’ve known that Facebook was working on a Podcast platform, but it seems like its new Live Audio Rooms app is now available in the US. This is much similar to the popular podcast app, Clubhouse in terms of features and looks.

Facebook has announced that it’s finally rolling out and launching Live Audio Rooms in the United States on iOS. The new product will be available to public figures and select Facebook Groups, and an initial set of US podcast partners, reported by TechCrunch.

Live Audio Rooms should become available to any verified public figure or creator in the US. As for Facebook Groups, TechCrunch is told that the feature is launching with “dozens of groups”.

Both products will become more broadly available in the weeks and months ahead, as more people, podcasts, and Groups are brought on board. Meanwhile, 100% of Facebook users in the U.S. will be able to listen to Live Audio Rooms and podcasts as of this week.

We’ve also found out how the following services will work. The event’s host will appear at the top of the screen, while the listener will be displayed on the bottom half of the screen, as smaller icons. The active speaker will be indicated with a glowing ring, and assuming the person is verified on the platform, it will also have the check mark next to their name.

Of course, the app will have nearly identical features to Clubhouse, such as live captions, or a “raise hand” option to request to speak during a live event. There will be ways to share the room with others on Facebook by posting it to the News Feed or to Groups.

Hosts can invite other speakers before the show, or during the stream. In terms of limitations, there can be up to 50 speakers at the same time, there are no limits to the number of listeners. As you’d expect, you can also give back to the speakers by sending Stars. By doing this, the listener will be bumped to the “Front Row”, which will simply make them more visible among a lot of listeners.