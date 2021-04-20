Facebook announced a wide range of audio products yesterday. It not only announced a TikTok-like audio rival Soundbites, and revealed its Podcast plans but also introduced its Clubhouse clone – Live Audio Rooms. Like the audio chat app, the Facebook experience will also include live audio rooms, where users can engage in topical discussions.
“I think the areas where I’m most excited about it on Facebook are basically in the large number of communities and groups that exist. I think that you already have these communities that are organized around interests, and allowing people to come together and have rooms where they can talk is — I think it’d be a very useful thing,” said Zuckerberg, in a friendly interview with Platformer (via; Techcrunch).