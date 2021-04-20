Facebook Live Audio Rooms

Facebook announced a wide range of audio products yesterday. It not only announced a TikTok-like audio rival Soundbites, and revealed its Podcast plans but also introduced its Clubhouse clone – Live Audio Rooms. Like the audio chat app, the Facebook experience will also include live audio rooms, where users can engage in topical discussions.

I think the areas where I’m most excited about it on Facebook are basically in the large number of communities and groups that exist. I think that you already have these communities that are organized around interests, and allowing people to come together and have rooms where they can talk is — I think it’d be a very useful thing,” said Zuckerberg, in a friendly interview with Platformer (via; Techcrunch).

Facebook will make its Live Audio Rooms feature available across both Facebook and Messenger. It will first test Live Audio Rooms in Groups, which will help it reach Groups’ 1.8 billion monthly users. The company will give access to its upcoming feature to public figures like American football quarterback Russell Wilson, Grammy-nominated electronic music artist TOKiMONSTA, artist and director Elle Moxley, and five-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur Nastia Liukin. The feature will be rolled out to everyone on Facebook this summer. Plus, it will also be made available on Messenger.
Facebook will also be monetizing its Live Audio Rooms. It will allow the fans to support their favorite creators and public figures through Stars, or donate to causes they care about. The company will also offer other monetization models, like the ability to charge for access to a Live Audio Room through a single purchase or a subscription.
“By bringing the magic to new audio formats, we’re giving people a new way to say more of what they’ve always wanted to say, this whole time,” wrote the company in its blog post.



I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
facebook podcast spotify
Facebook is bringing podcasts to its platform with Spotify partnership at play
Thanks to its Spotify tie-up, Facebook will add an in-line player to its app that will let users play podcasts from the streaming platform.
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Business owners can now manage catalogs via the web and desktop clients
The catalog feature was introduced by WhatsApp back in late 2019, and WhatsApp says more than 8 million business catalogs are now present on its platform.
OPPO Watch
OPPO starts rolling out iPhone support for Watch and Band Style with HeyTap Health app
Prior to this, the OPPO Watch had the option of synchronizing the data of the smartwatch with Android and iOS devices using Google’s Wear OS application