Facebook has been battling the issue of misinformation for quite some time (with not too much of a success), but the company is trying to do better. And with a global pandemic raising the stakes even higher, the company has announced that it will notify users with some contextual information before they share an article about COVID 19.

When users are about to share an article that mentions COVID-19, a notification will pop up that will tell users the article’s source and the date it was first shared, in a bid to help them understand whether the source can be trusted and if the article is still relevant. The notification box will also have a link that will guide people to Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center.

However, the notification will not appear for content posted by government health authorities and recognized global health organizations such as the World Health Organization. This is being done to make sure that the spread of vital information from credible health authorities is not slowed down by asking users to pause and do a double-check.