Facebook’s grand vision of deeper integration and interoperability between the communication platforms it owns is nothing new. So far, these plans have encompassed abilities such as cross-posting Instagram Stories to Facebook. But soon, Facebook might also add a security aspect to this cross-platform interlinking that will control how you access your social media accounts. One of them will be receiving two-factor authentication (2FA codes) on WhatsApp when you try to access your Instagram account.

App researcher and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, who often shares details of upcoming social media app features, has now revealed details of another upcoming feature that will let Instagram users get 2FA verification code on their WhatsApp account. As expected, you’ll first have to add your WhatsApp number and verify it in the Instagram app before you can start getting codes on your WhatsApp number.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of receiving authentication codes (2FA) on #WhatsApp 👀 pic.twitter.com/OeNwHZRArm — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 22, 2021

“We’ll need you to enable SMS first then we’ll send a code to your WhatsApp,” says the description of the upcoming feature on Instagram. In one of the screenshots, it is clearly mentioned that WhatsApp will not store any user information associated with your Instagram account. So, it can be safely assumed that Instagram is not technically linking the two accounts for things like serving ads.

However, this is an in-development feature we’re talking about here, so there’s a chance that the final implementation might be different or it might even be nixed altogether. However, if Paluzzi’s track record is anything to go by, the Instagram-WhatsApp 2FA code bond might go live sooner than later.

What is Two Factor Authentication?

In short, 2FA is an additional security step to make sure that even if someone steals your password, they can’t log in to your social media account. Once enabled, 2FA sends a code to your registered mobile number after you’ve entered your password. We highly recommend that you enable this feature wherever possible, and especially your primary email and social media accounts.

Right now, Instagram will let you rely on SMS for your 2FA code, or a third-party authentication app such as Google Authenticator. You can learn how to enable two-factor authentication for your Instagram account here.