We often come across misinformation on social media platforms when an older article or event from the past is shared as something that is happening right now, and needless to say, it can have dire consequences. To combat this threat, Facebook will now alert users when they are sharing an article that is 90 days or older.

A notification screen with the message “This article is over 3 months old” will appear when users hit the share button on an article that was published more than 90 days ago. Facebook is rolling out this feature globally starting today, continuing its efforts to curb the spread of misleading information that is rampant on its platform.

However, users can move forward with sharing an old article if they think it is still relevant in the context of ongoing events. Facebook is exploring another use of the notification screen for providing more information regarding the source of an article talking about coronavirus and will direct users to its COVID-19 Information Center for reliable information.

Source: Facebook