Facebook has received a significant amount of flak lately when it comes to non-removal of contentious content from its platform in the name of preserving freedom of expression. Today, founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that it will label posts from politicians if they violate its policies, but won’t remove it due to newsworthiness.

“We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case. We’ll allow people to share this content to condemn it, just like we do with other problematic content, because this is an important part of how we discuss what’s acceptable in our society,” Zuckerberg wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

However, this rule won’t apply if a politician’s post is deemed incendiary that can lead to violence, or if it can suppress people’s right to vote, and it will be taken down promptly. The Facebook chief also talked about changes in the ad policy, claiming that the company will ban ads that are derogatory and hateful towards people of a particular race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, caste, and gender identity.

Three weeks ago, I committed to reviewing our policies ahead of the 2020 elections. That work is ongoing, but today I…

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, June 26, 2020
You May Also Like
Apple’s Podcasts app might get personalized recommendations with iOS 14
iOS 14 is also said to add an option for creators that will let them offer bonus content to their audience and it will exist separately from main episodes.
Pocketnow Daily: Apple SOLVED the iPhone 12 Problem (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s possible plan with the iPhone 12, the new leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and more
Opera GX browser gets Discord integration, forced dark mode feature for websites
The browser has also landed a new feature that allows users to identify and kill tabs that are burdening system resources.