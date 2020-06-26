Facebook has received a significant amount of flak lately when it comes to non-removal of contentious content from its platform in the name of preserving freedom of expression. Today, founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that it will label posts from politicians if they violate its policies, but won’t remove it due to newsworthiness.

“We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case. We’ll allow people to share this content to condemn it, just like we do with other problematic content, because this is an important part of how we discuss what’s acceptable in our society,” Zuckerberg wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

However, this rule won’t apply if a politician’s post is deemed incendiary that can lead to violence, or if it can suppress people’s right to vote, and it will be taken down promptly. The Facebook chief also talked about changes in the ad policy, claiming that the company will ban ads that are derogatory and hateful towards people of a particular race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, caste, and gender identity.