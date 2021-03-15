Facebook has announced a new feature that aims to help you get registered for COVID-19 vaccination. The company has announced that it is launching a tool that will show “when and where you can get vaccinated” for COVID-19. It will provide a link to help you make an appointment. You will be able to locate the new feature in Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center. The feature is arriving at a time when the US and other countries are starting to vaccinate adults.

As per a post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s aim is “to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting COVID-19 vaccines.” The company partnered with with Boston Children’s Hospital, which runs the VaccineFinder.org website.

The new Facebook tool will be available in the COVID-19 Information Center starting today. It will provide contact info, the hours of operation, and links to make a vaccination appointment. It will be made available in 71 different languages. Facebook plans to expand its new tool to other countries once vaccines are more widely available.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Facebook to build tools that aim to support consumers in their search for COVID-19 vaccines. Improving vaccine access and equity across the country will be a critical step in achieving herd immunity and bringing this pandemic to a close,” said John Brownstein, CIO of Boston Children’s Hospital.

The company says that it is using its scale to reach people quickly, and it is doing its bit to help people get credible information, get vaccinated and come back together safely. It is also expanding official WhatsApp chatbots on COVID-19 to get people registered for vaccinations with health authorities and governments. Facebook will also be adding labels on posts about COVID-19 vaccines to show additional information from the World Health Organization.