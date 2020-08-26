Facebook has today warned developers and publishers that changes made to iOS 14 will severely impact their ad revenue. The social media giant mentions in its notice that iOS 14 won’t allow Facebook to collect the device identifier – also called IDFA – which is what paves the way for showing targeted ads to users.

Facebook claims that the changes “may render Audience Network so ineffective on iOS 14 that it may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14 in the future.” The company has promised to release a new Facebook SDK that will limit the data available to businesses for handling ad campaigns.

Facebook says the changes will negatively impact publishers’ ability to monetize on the Audience Network, but the company’s own advertising business will suffer to a smaller extent. The social media titan notes that the Audience Network revenue might go down by more than 50%, and to minimize the revenue loss, the company is working on short-and long-term strategies to support publishers.

Source: Facebook