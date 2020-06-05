A few weeks ago, Facebook announced that users in the US and Canada can transfer their photos and videos directly to Google Photos. The social media giant has now revealed that it has reached 100% rollout and the migration tool is currently available to all Facebook users across the globe.

A part of the company’s open-source Data Transfer Project, the transfer tool will let you easily move all photos and videos from your account to Google Photos. But do keep in mind that you’ll have to link your Google account and provide access to migrate your data.

Here’s how you can use the nifty tool:

Open the Settings page and tap on Your Facebook Information Click on Transfer a Copy of Your Photos and Videos and enter your Facebook account credentials Now, click on the Choose Destination dropdown and tap Google Photos to transfer your photos and videos Hit Confirm Transfer. Once the migration is complete, you’ll see a notification on Facebook and a confirmation via email as well.