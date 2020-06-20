Less than a day ago, Twitter flagged a video shared by President Donald Trump as “manipulated media” after it was proven to have been edited with malicious intent and showed an altogether different story. The original viral video showed two toddlers running to hug each other, but the edited video showed one of them running away from the other, complete with a fake CNN chyron reading “terrified toddler runs from racist baby.”

Now, Twitter has removed that video from Trump’s post, even though the tweet is still live. In place of the video, the media field now reads “The media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.” In addition to Twitter, Facebook has also removed the manipulated video.

Facebook and Twitter acted on copyright infringement complaints from the original video’s owner, Junkin Media, which also issued a DMCA notice on behalf of the video’s creator. The company said in a statement that it was an unauthorized use of copyright content since Jukin Media did not give Trump permission to post the video, and also criticized the creation of a manipulated version.