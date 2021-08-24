Facebook has announced that it is bringing audio and video calls back to its main app almost seven years after it introduced the Messenger app for the very same purpose. Facebook, in an interview with Bloomberg, said the feature is only to “reduce the need to jump back and forth between Facebook’s main app and Messenger.” The company says it is only a “test” and will be available only to a small group of users in “several countries, including the US.”

Facebook started rolling out an Instagram DM-like version of Messenger in its main app last year. In its initial days, Messenger was a core part of the Facebook app which then the company bifurcated into a standalone app in 2014. Since its initial launch, Facebook has been adding features to its Messenger app but now, the company is backtracking its steps.

Now, it plans to add a tone-downed version of Messenger in the Facebook app. It’ll feature video and audio calls only and the text chatting will remain exclusive to the Messenger app.

“Messenger is seen as a connective tissue for people to be together when apart, regardless of which service they’re choosing to use.”

With this move, Facebook says it’s “starting to think of Messenger as a service” rather than just a standalone app. The company says Messenger will be a “connective tissue” between all of its services, like Facebook, Messenger, and even Oculus.

Bloomberg report says Facebook is intertwining its services in a way “that could make it impossible to break the company up” after Federal regulators filed an antitrust case against the company.

What are your thoughts on Facebook adding video and audio calling in its main app? Will this move encourage you to delete the Messenger app from your phone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!