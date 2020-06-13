Facebook is reportedly testing a feature that would allow Messenger users to lock their inbox and keep prying eyes away. In order to gain access to the conversations, users will need to authenticate with either Face ID or Touch ID.

This functionality has been rolled out on Facebook-owned WhatsApp last year, and it is basically offering the same extra layer of protection.

In the case of Facebook Messenger, the app will require a passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID authentication either immediately after leaving the app, or at a specific interval.

We want to give people more choices and controls to protect their private messages, and recently, we began testing a feature that lets you unlock the Messenger app using your device’s settings. It’s an added layer of privacy to prevent someone else from accessing your messages. Facebook spokesperson cited by Engadget

The feature is currently being tested on a limited number of iOS users, but it will likely roll-out to a wider target audience via an app update in the near future.

Via: Engadget