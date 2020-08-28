We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier this month, Facebook unveiled a new feature that will allow businesses to hold paid online events and also announced that it won’t charge any fee for it. However, Apple was adamant about taking its standard 30% App Store fee, so Facebook decided to tell users about it via a message on the purchase page. Well, Facebook now claims that Apple blocked it from showing that message, calling it irrelevant information.

“Now more than ever, we should have the option to help people understand where money they intend for small businesses actually goes. Unfortunately Apple rejected our transparency notice around their 30% tax but we are still working to make that information available inside the app experience,” Facebook was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Facebook reportedly asked Apple to forego the 30% App Store fee so that small businesses struggling during the pandemic can get the full share of the money that they raise via paid online events. However, Apple was not happy about it and made Facebook remove the transparency message, which originally appeared in the mock-ups but is not currently visible, now that the feature is live.

You May Also Like
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid turmoil
In the interim, current TikTok general manager Vanessa Pappas will lead the company.
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
New iPhone 12 lineup will most likely lack 120Hz displays
New information would end with the hopes and dreams of Apple fans that are waiting for 120Hz refresh rate displays in the new iPhone 12 lineup
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Pocketnow Daily: Do You Care About the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Apple’s new iPad, the iPhone 12 and more.