You will soon be able to react to Direct Messages (DMs) on Instagram. Popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has managed to make new DM reactions work in her profile.

According to Jane, Reactions for DM feature is currently under internal testing. Hence, non-employees can only see the regular heart reaction for now.

Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages



Currently, “non-employees can only see the ❤️ reaction”



Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is “something they’ve been testing for a few days” pic.twitter.com/EzVWfA6Doo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 30, 2020

Moreover, the tweet says that Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager Alexandru Voica has confirmed the existence of this unreleased feature. The company is said to be working on DM reactions since late October 2019.

Right now it is not possible to give you an estimated time of arrival for the feature. It is expected to take a few weeks to roll out if nothing goes wrong in the testing.

Source: Twitter