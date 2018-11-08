Facebook has been working on this video call device for some time now and after a recent presentation, it’s now available for you guys to buy it. The Facebook Portal and Portal Plus will now give you more to think about, plus the video calls.

We can think that Facebook had an earlier launch date prepared for its new Portal and Portal Plus, but after all the privacy concerns and scandals they decided to wait. It was best to avoid presenting a Facebook device with a camera and microphone to be in your house at the moment. Still, it has finally arrived. For $199 you can get the 10” Facebook Portal and the larger one for $349. You can buy these Amazon-enabled devices directly from Facebook, from Amazon and Best Buy, if you don’t have privacy concerns.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

