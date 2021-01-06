Facebook has today announced a major design overhaul for Pages and has also made a few major functional tweaks as well. The new design has already started rolling out for public figures and creators, and will be enabled for all Facebook Pages in the upcoming months.

A simpler and more intuitive design

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company says the fresh design layout for Pages is cleaner and more intuitive, as it simplifies the process of switching between a personal profile and a public Page. Also, the new design makes it easier for users to view the bio, posts, and other details associated with a Page.

Image: Facebook

The biggest change, however, is the arrival of a dedicated News Feed for Pages. “Now Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections — other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about,” says the company.

Focus on Followers, instead of Likes

Interestingly, Facebook is removing the Likes count for Pages, and is instead focusing on the number of Followers. “Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base,” explains the company.

4) Easy navigation between personal profile and Pages



5) Updated task-based admin controls giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access



Additionally, Facebook will now allow users to follow a Page directly from comments as well as their recommendations. And to enhance the visibility of a Facebook Page so that it surfaces more prominently in users’ News Feed, comments posted by public figures will be shown at the top of a conversation.

More granular admin controls

The Facebook Pages redesign also brings a new text-based Q&A format, and the company is also making it easier to identify content that violates the guidelines of a Page. The social media behemoth is also rolling out more granular page management controls. A page admin can now grant access on a per-task basis for managing activities such as Insights, Ads, and Content among others.