In June last year, Facebook expanded the availability of its data transfer tool that allows users to move their photos and videos to services such as Google Photos and Dropbox. Today, the social media behemoth has announced that the tool – which is part of the Data Transfer Project initiative – is getting more versatile when it comes to the content it can transfer. In an official blog post, the company announced that users can now move their posts as well as notes to Google Docs, Blogger, and WordPress.com.

And to mark the new arrival of new capabilities, Facebook is renaming the feature from ‘Transfer a Copy of Your Photos and Videos’ and is now calling it ‘Transfer Your Information’ to better suit its purpose. “We designed this tool with privacy, security and utility in mind. We’ll ask you to re-enter your password before the transfer starts and encrypt your data as it moves between services, so you can be confident it will be transferred securely,” the company adds.

Here’s how you can transfer your Facebook posts to Google Docs or WordPress:

On the Facebook home page, click on the down-arrow button in the top left corner of the screen. In the drop-down menu, select Settings & Privacy, and then tap on Settings. On the Settings page, select Your Facebook Information from the left panel. Once you open the Your Facebook Information page, click on Transfer a copy of your information option. You will have to go through a password verification step to confirm your identity. Now, when you open the ‘Transfer a copy of your information’ page, select the ‘Posts’ option below the ‘Step 1: Choose what to transfer’ heading, and then pick between Google Docs and WordPress.com/Jetpack from the dropdown menu below ‘Step 3: Choose destination’ menu. Hit the Next button to proceed.

Aside from photos, videos, and now posts, the company says it will add support for transferring more content types in the near future. Additionally, support for more platforms on which you can move your compatible Facebook data will also be added soon.