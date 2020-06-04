Facebook has announced that it has started labeling content from state-controlled media outlets, which it defines as publishers “wholly or partially under the editorial control of a government.” The labels will be seen on Pages, Ad Library Page view, and in the Page Transparency section.

However, the labels will also appear alongside posts in the News Feed starting next week for users in the US. And to go full circle with its latest move to boost transparency, ads that come from state-controlled media outlets will also be labeled. Notably, the company is taking a more cautious approach when it comes to the US market.

That is why Facebook will block ads from such outlets in the country to make sure that they do not influence or sway public opinion ahead of the presidential elections later this year. The social media giant says it wants people to know “if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government.”

Source: Facebook