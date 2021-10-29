Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, announced a big change that Facebook is changing its name to Meta. Along with the name change, Zuckerberg announced that the company will now focus on developing its ‘metaverse’ and look to other technologies other than social media as well. Now, an image of the Meta Watch has leaked, which could be the first product of the company’s metaverse.

The report from Bloomberg, who’s shared an image of the in-development of the smartwatch. Meta Watch will go head to head with the Apple Watch, Bloomberg says. It will have a display with slim bezels, and a notch. Yes, you read it right. The leaked photo of the Meta Watch shows the display turned off but it shows a little camera sensor in the notch of the watch.

The existence of the watch was found in the company’s app for its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses with the codename “Milan”. The Meta Watch, or then-Facebook Watch, has been rumored quite a few times throughout this year. Though not much about the smartwatch is known right now, the leaked image certainly shows that it will feature video calling — something that has been leaked before.

Video calling will give Meta Watch a certain edge over smartwatches from other companies as none of the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, or the ones from Garmin feature video calling support. Previous reports have suggested that the Meta Watch will support 1080p video calls and support 4G LTE networks. The Watch would connect to both Android smartphones and iPhones via an app, according to the report.

As for the launch timeline, the report says Meta (or Facebook) hasn’t decided on the launch date yet. The company plans to launch the smartwatch as early as 2022, but “a final decision on timing hasn’t been made yet.”

Via: Bloomberg