Facebook Messenger is getting a new security feature that will show a pop-up warning if it detects that the person you’re talking to might be a fraudster. Facebook says the new AI-based feature has been developed to keep users safe from “potentially harmful interactions and possible scams.”

Once users get a safety notice that the person on the other end of the chat has an account that mimics someone else’s profile, they can choose to block them. The system uses machine learning to identify behavioral patterns such as a person sending a ton of friend or message requests to a large number of people or has a duplicate profile.

The safety notices will also educate minors on how to be cautious while interacting with an adult while online, and will even dole out tips for identifying scammers and frauds. The safety warnings first started appearing in March as a test on Android, but a wider rollout will commence next week that also includes users in the iOS ecosystem.

We’re introducing a new privacy-preserving safety feature that will help millions of people avoid potentially harmful interactions and possible scams. https://t.co/ajJagpJjJ9 — Messenger (@messenger) May 21, 2020

Source: Messenger News