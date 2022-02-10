Facebook Messenger is getting split payment, vanish mode and more in US

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announced that Facebook Messenger would be receiving two new features in the US, a split payment feature, and new audio features. The company also announced a new disappearing message feature that will delete text messages and other content after a set time.

Split Payments

Split Payments are now available in the US on both iOS and Android. Users can use the + icon in a group chat and select the payments tap to split a bill evenly and customize the amount for each person who owes money. People can include their payment details within the app, and send and split money between multiple groups.

Audio Controls

The new voice message recording controls feature will allow users to pause, preview, delete, or continue recording voice messages before sending them away. The limit on voice messages has also been increased from one minute to 30 minutes. The feature previously only allowed users to press and hold the button to record the audio, upon releasing the finger on the button then instantly sent the message.

Disappearing messages with Vanish Mode

Vanish mode previously existed in the form of secret messages, but wasn’t available in the non-encrypted version of Facebook Messenger. It will allow text messages and other content to disappear after they’re seen. It will also work with images, GIFs, stickers, and reactions. Users can open an existing chat there and swipe up to activate the new mode, or swipe up again to go back to the regular chat interface.

The new messaging features are already rolling out to all users in the US on both iOS and Android, and we have no information on when some of these will make it to the Windows, Mac, and desktop versions of apps and web services.