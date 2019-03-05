Here’s how to enable Facebook Messenger Dark Mode on Android

Application developers and even Google are becoming more and more aware of the utility of Dark Mode, especially if you have a smartphone with an AMOLED screen. It can dramatically reduce power consumption, but, until a system-wide Dark Mode arrives with the next iteration of Android, it’s up to individual developers to offer this functionality in their apps.

Facebook Messenger has been testing Dark Mode for quite some time. Apparently, Facebook Messenger Dark Mode is now available for all users worldwide, on Android. It is hidden like an Easter Egg, but it’s easy to uncover. All you need to do is send someone a moon emoji ( ) in a chat, and a pop-up menu will be displayed.

“Some users had to double-tap the moon emoji, while others had to restart the Messenger app and enable the feature from settings”, reports AndroidPolice. Facebook confirmed its existence, and also said that an option from within the settings of the app will be available once an updated version will be available in the coming weeks.