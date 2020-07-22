In a bid to make your Messenger chats more secure, Facebook has introduced a new feature called App Lock that adds a layer of biometric security. As of now, it is only available on the Messenger app for iPhone and iPad, and relies on Touch ID or Face ID to unlock your chats when you open the app.

However, Facebook says App Lock will soon make its way to the Android ecosystem in the next few months. If you have the Messenger app installed on your iPhone or iPad, and want to enable the feature, just open the app and switch the App Lock toggle inside the Privacy section of the app’s Settings menu. Facebook is also working on a few additional privacy features for the app that will arrive in a few months.

One of them will let users “decide who can message or call you directly, who goes to your requests folder, and who can’t message or call you at all.” There is also another feature that will blur images in your message requests folder when someone you don’t know sends a message, giving you an option to view the message before replying, blocking, or reporting the account.