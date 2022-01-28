Facebook Messenger calls and chats are now encrypted, but not by default

After delaying it many times, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has rolled out options feature of encrypted calls and chats on Messenger to everyone. It's not like WhatsApp though wherein all the chats and calls are encrypted by default. Messenger chats and calls are still not encrypted by default. However, the company has now added the option in Messenger settings to enable end-to-end encrypted chats and calls.

Meta has discussed switching on end-to-end encryption by default, but it is feared that it won't come before 2023. For now, you can opt-in to the secure chats via two methods: the original 2016 Secret Conversations method or by swiping up to enter 'vanish mode' in which messages automatically disappear when the window is closed, much like Snapchat.

We know the importance of safety and privacy when it comes to communicating with the people who matter most to you. End-to-end encryption protects you and your data from hackers, criminals and other prying eyes. We hope these features elevate your private messaging experience as we continue to improve your encrypted conversations with friends and family.

When in end-to-end encrypted chats, you'll also get a notification when someone takes a screenshot. Also, features like GIFs, stickers, reactions, and typing indicators are also available in the encrypted mode. Encrypted chats will also show verified badges so that people will be able to identify authentic accounts. The company has also added the ability to save media.

Source: Facebook | Via: The Verge