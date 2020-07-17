Facebook has today announced that Messenger users can now share their phone or tablet’s screen with friends during a video call or in Messenger Rooms chats. Following the announcement, screen sharing is now live on the Messenger app for Android, iOS, desktop as well as the web version.

Users can now share their screen activity such as scrolling their phone’s phone library, online shopping experience, or browsing social media with up to eight people in a group video call. However, if you want to share your screen activity with more people, you can head over to Messenger Rooms to let up to 16 people view your screen.

Facebook says it will soon allow users to control who they want to share their screen with, in Messenger Rooms. Additionally, the company says it will soon increase the number of people you can share your phone’s screen with, from 16 to 50. Needless to say, this feature will come in handy while trying to teach a few smartphone tricks to your not-so-tech-savvy uncles and aunts.