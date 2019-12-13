Author
We know that Facebook wants to integrate all WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger into its services. The first time we heard plans for this integration was in January, and it was confirmed during Facebook’s F8 conference, but hopefully, the United States Federal Trade Commission won’t let this happen.

The FTC is reportedly against a future integration of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook. Facebook has already had its share of problems due to privacy concerns and because we know that they’ve given their user’s information to third parties. Now Facebook would be under investigation because it’s believed that their upcoming integration policies are anti-competitive. We have already seen FB’s mark its territory by appending its name to Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook owns 66 percent of the global social media market, or at least those were the numbers from last year, so maybe the FTC will have a hard time trying to stop Facebook to integrate its other apps.

Source XDA Developers

Via Engadget

