Facebook has announced a bunch of new features that aim to enhance the experience of exploring its News Feed. The first one is the ability to quickly switch between the algorithm-driven News Feed and a chronological order for the posts you see. The social media platform has had a ‘Most Recent’ option to see the News Feed content in chronological order for a while now, but it was buried in the See More menu. Now, the ‘Most Recent’ option has been moved to the new Feed Filter Bar which appears at the top of News Feed.

The Recent button for switching to chronological order now appears at the top of News Feed.

Additionally, the Favorites tool – which allows users to select up to 30 friends and pages whose content will be prioritized in the News Feed – has also been moved to the Feed Filter Bar. Facebook says the Feed Filter Bar is now available on Android and will appear on iPhones in the coming weeks.

And in case you’re wondering why a random post just popped up on your timeline, Facebook will now provide a context as to why that happened, thanks to the “Why am I seeing this post?” feature. Users can access it from the drop-down menu that appears at the top-right corner of a post, and can then take the appropriate action to personalize their News Feed.

Another helpful feature making its way to News Feed is the ability to control who can comment on your posts. To do so, just go to any of your public posts, tap on the menu icon in the right corner and then select “Who can comment on your post?” option from the pop-up menu. You can choose between three settings – Public (anyone can comment on your post), Friends, and only the people and pages that you have tagged in your posts. Twitter also has a similar feature that allows users to restrict who can reply to a tweet, but the doors are open for retweeting and quote tweeting.