Facebook loves working on many new features as much as Google loves creating a new messaging platform every week. The new Facebook Live Audio Rooms feature was available only in select regions and only a select few groups and people. The new Clubhouse-like feature is now rolling out globally, and it will be available to creators, public figured, and groups all around the world.

The news was posted by Alexandru Voice on Twitter (via XDA-Developers)

Today, we’re now excited to be rolling out Live Audio Rooms to public figures and creators globally as well as groups around the world. Here’s an overview of what’s new 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/hQDLDUojdd — Alexandru Voica (alexvoica.eth) 💀 (@alexvoica) October 11, 2021

The new feature will now be available to public figures and creators globally. All verified public figured and creators will have the ability to host Live Audio Rooms. Facebook says it has become a great tool for lightweight connection and conversion among various types of communities.

What is Facebook Live Audio Rooms?

Live Audio Rooms are exactly what they sound like. Users are allowed to host a room and speak to any number of people that join. Each user can be assigned as a listener or a speaker, although most of them are listeners only unless selected by the host otherwise. It works very similarly to how Clubhouse works, and Facebook’s stars can also be donated and spent, just like on live streams.

Live Audio Rooms can also raise money for nonprofits or fundraisers and listeners can show their appreciation to the host by spending stars. These donations can bump the listeners to the front row, so they’re clearly visible to the host and everyone else that is listening. The current Live Audio Rooms feature is limited to devices on iOS, but the company is working on bringing it to both Android and on desktop. The feature will show up more prominently in the Facebook News Feed, where users can sign up to receive notifications and join the Audio Rooms once they go live.