Facebook Live Audio Rooms

Facebook loves working on many new features as much as Google loves creating a new messaging platform every week. The new Facebook Live Audio Rooms feature was available only in select regions and only a select few groups and people. The new Clubhouse-like feature is now rolling out globally, and it will be available to creators, public figured, and groups all around the world.

The news was posted by Alexandru Voice on Twitter (via XDA-Developers)

The new feature will now be available to public figures and creators globally. All verified public figured and creators will have the ability to host Live Audio Rooms. Facebook says it has become a great tool for lightweight connection and conversion among various types of communities.

What is Facebook Live Audio Rooms?

Live Audio Rooms are exactly what they sound like. Users are allowed to host a room and speak to any number of people that join. Each user can be assigned as a listener or a speaker, although most of them are listeners only unless selected by the host otherwise. It works very similarly to how Clubhouse works, and Facebook’s stars can also be donated and spent, just like on live streams.

Live Audio Rooms can also raise money for nonprofits or fundraisers and listeners can show their appreciation to the host by spending stars. These donations can bump the listeners to the front row, so they’re clearly visible to the host and everyone else that is listening. The current Live Audio Rooms feature is limited to devices on iOS, but the company is working on bringing it to both Android and on desktop. The feature will show up more prominently in the Facebook News Feed, where users can sign up to receive notifications and join the Audio Rooms once they go live.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

You May Also Like
Apple iPhone 13 front and back, specifications
Apple looking to score more iPhone 13 chips, before shortages get worse
The ongoing chip shortage has already started to affect iPhone 13 shipments, with waiting times of up to 5 weeks on other models
iPhone 13 Pro Silver Color
iPhone 13 Pro Max supports faster charging speed than what Apple claims
When used with the right charger, iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge at a speed of 27W.
Spotify
Spotify is to be blamed for your iPhone’s terrible battery life on iOS 15
If you updated your iPhone to iOS 15, and are facing high…